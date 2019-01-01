Lakes, homes and history featured on annual Lake and Home Tour

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — There aren’t many events where people can ride pontoon boats around six different lakes and see different lake houses for sale in one day, but Saturday featured one of those.

The 2019 Lake and Home Tour, put on by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, took place around St. Joseph County on Saturday. Patrons during the tour were treated to pontoon tour rides at one or more of the six lakes featured at the event, as well as the opportunity to go to open houses of lake homes for sale.

Chamber President and CEO Christy Trammell said this year’s event had a lower turnout than originally anticipated.

“It’s a guessing game, but I’m thinking the low turnout was related to all the activities going on,” Trammell said. “The turnout was a little lower, but it was still a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the lakes.”

The lakes featured during the third annual tour were Fisher Lake and Pleasant Lake in Three Rivers, Corey Lake in Jones, Palmer Lake in Colon, and Lake Templene and Olmena Lake in Sturgis. Each lake advertised homes for sale around the lake, with a select few available for open houses.