Lake and Home Tour to take place on July 29

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with real estate companies, Berkshire Hathaway and Century 21 Arrowhead, to highlight one of the county’s most unique features, its freshwater lakes.

The area’s first lake and home tour will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Christy Trammell, President & CEO of the TR chamber, said the lake and home tour is part of the chamber's series, ‘Discover the Treasures of St. Joseph County.’

“In this series, we have highlighted different features that are unique and special to St. Joseph County,” she said. “Our abundance of freshwater lakes is certainly noteworthy.”

By purchasing a $10 wristband at the Chamber of Commerce, one will have the opportunity to tour the waters and homes of Pleasant Lake, Corey Lake, Fisher Lake, Clear Lake, and Lake Templene.

“The $10 wristband allows for you to visit, via boat, one or five lakes that are participating in [the tour],” Trammell said. “Following the pontoon boat ride, you can go and visit the homes because there will be open houses that day as well.”

Trammell said the houses on the tour are also on sale and realtors from Berkshire Hathaway and Century 21 Arrowhead will provide guests with information and tours of the homes.

“You get to see the homes lakeside and then you can see the homes’ inside, as well, if you are interested in lake living,” she said.

Lake residents will also be assisting with the event.

“Inside the home you may also get to meet the home owner,” Trammell said. “It will be fun to get their perspective as well, because each person who lives on a lake loves their lake. It will be fun to hear it from their perspective about what they love about specifically about their lake.”

At each of the lakes, individuals will be greeted with an experience specific to the lake’s location.

“When you arrive at the lake you choose to start on, you get a program and a gift bag. There will be snacks and all kinds of fun activities at each site that are unique to each site,” Trammell said.

Local businesses will also be present at the locations.

“We will have local businesses at some locations to provide some fun activities and some of their [products] that highlight lake living,” Trammell said. “It will be a neat way to show off area businesses.”

Trammell said the event is not limited to just those interested in lake real estate, for it is “open to everyone.”

“This event is both for those who want to get out and experience the lakes as well as those who are interested in purchasing a lake home,” she said. “It is an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy our beautiful lakes. Even if you owned a pontoon boat, it would cost you more than $10, in gas and hassle, to take a trip on five different lakes.”

