Lady Falcons earn SAC sweep of Panthers

WATERVLIET — Constantine’s volleyball team earned a key road win Thursday by defeating the Watervliet Panthers 25-12, 25-20, 25-19.

“We were aggressive and consistent from the service line tonight and it paid off,” said Constantine coach Jen Herschbach, whose Lady Falcons improved to 4-1 in the SAC Valley and 22-3-4 overall.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 15 kills, 12 digs, two aces and one block for Constantine. Piper Ousley added eight assists, three kills, three digs and two aces. Raigan Dumm added 13 assists, two digs, and three aces. Macey Tulley finished with five kills, five digs, and three aces.

Other contributors for Constantine were Paulina Diaz with four blocks and two kills. Madi Platz had seven digs. Madi Tulley pitched in five aces. Paige Bowling finished with six digs. Cassie McNamara had three assists and two kills.

