Lady Bulldogs climb to No. 4 in state poll

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team keeps climbing in the Michigan Associated Press poll.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-1 with last Friday’s 47-21 BCS League Blue Division win at Mendon.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs had previously been ranked No. 8 the last two weeks.

Centreville has moved up to the No. 4 spot in this week’s poll.

Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs host Marcellus this evening before entertaining Cassopolis on Friday.

