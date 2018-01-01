Ladies’ Aid Group expands its reach

THREE RIVERS —Three Rivers St. Peter’s Lutheran Church’s Ladies Aid Group supports many local organizations and expands its reach to those in need across the globe.

“We believe that God has called us to . . . Reach out to all; Embrace His gifts; Announce His coming; Commit to Christian living; Honor His word. (REACH)!” . . . the church’s mission statement states.

The Ladies Aid Group, that follows the international mission of the Lutheran’s Women’s Missionary League, wanted to do something different this year, president Tracy Miller said. Since the beginning of December 2018, the group of 12 collected 78 wash cloths and 38 towels to be donated to Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services’ (DASAS) Hillman House Shelter, which offers a “safe house” to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and their children from St. Joseph, Cass, and Van Buren Counties.

