Knights receive highest national awards

Knights of Columbus Council #4141 presented Chaplain, Father Antony (pictured center), Pastor of Immaculate Conception, Three Rivers, with the highest national awards from the Supreme Order. Grand Knight Chad Thelen (left) of Three Rivers received the Double Star Award which is based on reaching the council goals in six categories: church, community, council activities, family, youth, and culture of life activities. The Double Star reflects reaching double the membership goals. Thelen also received the Michigan State Achievement Award. Michigan State District Deputy Jim Highfield (right) of Three Rivers received the Star District Award which is based on meeting goals by each council in the district: Vicksburg, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Sturgis, Bronson, and Coldwater. In addition, Highfield received the Michigan State Golden Knight Award out of over 66,000 Michigan Knights. All three are also members of the Patriotic Fourth Degree. The Knights of Columbus is an international organization of nearly two million Catholic men whose principal work involves helping others in need.

