Kirsch offered CMH executive director position following close vote

CENTREVILLE — The Board of

Community Mental Health and Substance

Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH)

offered Interim Executive Director Kristine

Kirsch the position of Executive Director

after a 5-4 vote on Monday, Oct. 30.

A one-year contract will be presented to

Kirsch at the upcoming board meeting

scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28. She will then

accept or deny the position.

Board members Antony Heiser, Monte

Bordner, John Dobberteen, Rick Shaffer and

Kay Decker voted in favor, while board

members Janet Bermingham, Larry Walton,

Kathy Pangle and Cathi Abbs voted against.

Board chair Tim Carmichael abstained.

“With what this agency has been through

within the last few years, for the next 12

months I think it is important that we

re-stabilize everything and give Kirsch a

12-month contract, not automatically

renewable, to give us a chance to find

ourselves, give the agency a chance to settle

back down and get comfortable again,”

Dobberteen said.

Abbs said she voted against offering

Kirsch the position because she was “torn.”

Abbs said she believes Kirsch is a qualified

candidate but she worries “what happened

before might happen again,” so she wants the

board to offer open interviews to ensure

“fairness to the public.”

