Kirsch offered CMH executive director position following close vote
CENTREVILLE — The Board of
Community Mental Health and Substance
Abuse Services of St. Joseph County (CMH)
offered Interim Executive Director Kristine
Kirsch the position of Executive Director
after a 5-4 vote on Monday, Oct. 30.
A one-year contract will be presented to
Kirsch at the upcoming board meeting
scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28. She will then
accept or deny the position.
Board members Antony Heiser, Monte
Bordner, John Dobberteen, Rick Shaffer and
Kay Decker voted in favor, while board
members Janet Bermingham, Larry Walton,
Kathy Pangle and Cathi Abbs voted against.
Board chair Tim Carmichael abstained.
“With what this agency has been through
within the last few years, for the next 12
months I think it is important that we
re-stabilize everything and give Kirsch a
12-month contract, not automatically
renewable, to give us a chance to find
ourselves, give the agency a chance to settle
back down and get comfortable again,”
Dobberteen said.
Abbs said she voted against offering
Kirsch the position because she was “torn.”
Abbs said she believes Kirsch is a qualified
candidate but she worries “what happened
before might happen again,” so she wants the
board to offer open interviews to ensure
“fairness to the public.”
