CENTREVILLE — The Kinship Care Support Group offers a “safe place” for grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members that are raising a relative’s child or children.

Throughout the program’s nearly 10 years of service, and with the support and partnership from the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA), those throughout the county who are raising a relative’s child are given an opportunity to converse with others and receive emotional support and guidance while handling the atypical parenthood or guardianship.

Parent Support Partner (PSP) Clark Fries said that currently nearly 25 people, who include about nine to 12 families, attend the monthly support groups at the United Methodist Church in Centreville, during the third Thursday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m.



