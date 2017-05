John Uduardy from Three Rivers received a $100 gift card from Pat and Terry Kiern, owners of Kiern Construction on Tuesday, May 9 at the Menards in Three Rivers. Pictured from left, Pat Kiern, Menard’s General Manager John Herendeen, Uduardy, Accountant Services Manager Dennis Krautwurst, and Terry Kiern.

Commercial-News/Samantha May