Kids Culinary Camp held at Three Rivers Health

THREE RIVERS — Things were heating up in the kitchen at Three Rivers Health on Monday.

On July 31, Three Rivers Health hosted its first ever Kids Culinary Camp.

Liz Palmer, clinical dietician at Three Rivers Health, said the camp is four days long, runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and is taught by registered dieticians.

Palmer said the goal of the camp is to teach kids basic cooking and nutritional skills.

“One of our goals, as dieticians, is to teach healthy eating and we know that it starts in the kitchen and we know that it starts at a young age,” Palmer said.

“We are trying to mix in basic skill with nutrition. We talked about how to crack an egg, but we also talked about the different kinds of fats in the egg.”

According to Palmer, each day of the camp focuses on a different skillset.

“We do different skills each day,” she said. “Today we are doing mixing and measuring. Tomorrow we are doing cutting and chopping. The third night is sautéing and different cooking methods.”

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

