Kickin’ off their Sunday shoes

THREE RIVERS – There’s a dance party coming to Three Rivers High School, and everyone’s invited.

Three Rivers High School will present their annual school musical, “Footloose,” at the High School Performing Arts Center on March 15, 16, and 17.

In “Footloose,” life in small-town Bomont is peaceful until city boy Ren arrives. Breaking every taboo in the town, Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy.

The show’s director, Jennie Miller, a Three Rivers native, said the musical was selected because of how relatable it is to the students.

“It has a lot of energy, and it’s relevant for the times right now,” Miller said. “We’re seeing a lot of retro ‘80s, and the kids in high school are really into that, and they’re having a great time.”

The roles of Ren and Ariel, the two leads of the musical, will be played by Hunter Englemeyer and Claire Eickhoff, respectively. Miller said they were both chosen for their outstanding singing ability.

“When you hear them onstage, you will understand why we cast them. They have fantastic singing voices, and they are just top notch for Three Rivers,” Miller said. “It really shows why Three Rivers’ vocal program is one of the best in our county. They are both in the Aristocrats, so they have the training and ability to do the roles well.”

