Khan Academy presents $5K check to Centreville Jr./Sr. High School

CENTREVILLE — Khan Academy, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide “a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere,” presented Centreville Jr./Sr. High School with a $5,000 check Wednesday during a celebratory rally for the school’s participation in the organization’s LearnStorm program.

Centreville was named a finalist in the nationwide program that “helped 13,000 schools combat the summer slide.” LearnStorm was a free, six-week challenge that helped students build skills to “start the school year strong in tandem with teachers’ curriculums.” This was the program’s first year and nearly one million students participated.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

