Keeping history alive

Paula Nielson (left), Three Rivers Meijer Retail Administrative Assistant, presented volumes one through four of Three Rivers Historical Scrapbooks to Jean Logan (right), Superintendent of Three Rivers Public Schools on Thursday, July 6. Jerry ‘Jerome’ Wright (center), author and creator of the scrapbooks, said Meijer expressed interest in providing the scrapbooks to the schools in order to make community history available to local students and school staff. Wright and Tom Meyer, who funded the project, started the scrapbooks 20 years ago, covering community history spanning from the 1950s through the 1980s.

