Keeping animals healthy and happy

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Grange Fair has taken steps to ensure necessary precautions are being taken to ensure farm animals at the fair are healthy and happy while being showcased in 4-H and Open Class shows throughout fair week.

Fairs throughout Michigan and beyond have experienced “animal health issues” this year, according to Fair Manager Bill Johnson. In some cases, diseases such as swine influenza A, have been transmitted from pigs to humans.

In response to the outbreak, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Center of Disease Control, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommended that fair management make a greater effort in spreading awareness to fair-goers, specifically about separating human food and beverages from the farm animals themselves.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.