Keep your eyes on the road

Meryn Mostrom of Three Rivers has smooth sailing for a while as she uses a distracted driving simulator Monday, March 27 at Glen Oaks Community College. However, when Kevin Monachini, a product ambassador for P.E.E.R.S. Awareness, had her look at the time on his watch, she didn’t notice a driver backing out, and shattered her on-screen windshield. “The point is to let you do fine until we distract you,” Monachini said. Reaching for a bag in the back seat, checking a phone and sending a six-word text were other methods of diversion employed; Monachini shared that reading an average text takes four to five seconds and a driver doing that at 75 mph would cover the length of a football field without looking at the road. The AWARE-TXT simulator had a steady stream of traffic throughout the afternoon.