Kasondra Rose to play at the Riviera

THREE RIVERS — A unique blend of jazz and pop folk will be performed at the Riviera Theatre on Friday, July 14.

Kasondra Rose, a musician originally from Muskegon said her music is a mix of styles.

“The music that I write is sort of like pop folk,” she said. “It is sort of like folk music with that pop hook. I try to write things that are a little catchy and sort of create an earworm.”

While Rose defines her music as pop folk, she also said she has a “jazz sound” to her voice.

“I have a jazz sound to my voice and yet I don’t sing any [jazz], so I kind of bring that style to a different genre of music,” she said. “I like to keep the tones warm and round. I really seek to find my own style of singing so that people can’t quite put their finger on what I sound like.”

Rose said creating a sound that embodies various musical elements was not a conscious decision.

“You just listen to a lot of things over time and you become the filter to all of those things,” she said.

“I don’t think [the combination] was a conscious decision. For me, I just listen to a lot of different styles of music and I would just say that I am kind of indecisive, so everything that I listen to gets filtered out into this [mix] of styles.”

