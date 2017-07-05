Kadant Johnson annual scholarships awarded

Three Rivers High School Seniors Rheanna Graver and Zoey Willson, and Engineering Co-op Students Max Chapman and Zachary Turner, received $2,000 scholarships from Manufacturer Kadant Johnson on May 12. Pictured from left are Three Rivers HS College and Career Services Coordinator Julie Howe, Principal Carrie Balk, Kadant Johnson Manufacturing Director Dan Snyder, Chapman, Graver, Guidance Counselor Jocelyn Wright Newman, Wilson, Kadant Johnson President Greg Wedel, and Three Rivers Rotary President-Elect Mary Hooley. Turner and Kadant Johnson Human Resource Manager Jackie Bowen were unable to attend.

Commercial-News/Samantha May