K9 Jake helps Three Rivers police make multiple arrests, locates severed electronic monitoring device

Over the course of three hours on Tuesday, June 26, K9 Jake assisted the Three Rivers Police Department in three separate incidents, leading to two arrests and the recovery of a severed electronic monitoring device.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — At approximately 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, K9 Jake was requested to assist the Michigan Department of Corrections — Parole locate an electronic monitoring device (tether) that was damaged and believed to be in a field near Strobel Road near Centreville-Constantine Road in Lockport Township. The area is primarily agricultural, and the search was conducted in a soybean field.

K9 Jake checked the area for the discarded property and after approximately 15 minutes K9 Jake located the tether unit. According to authorities, the tether was “obviously cut and thrown into the tall soybean field to avoid detection.”

The suspect’s name is currently being withheld. The individual is being investigated for numerous felonies.

THREE RIVERS — At approximately 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were sent to the Shell gas station located on the 500 block of S. Main St. for a man with multiple warrants. It was also reported the subject had drugs in his vehicle.

As the first officer arrived on scene, the suspect drove his vehicle around the backside of the gas station where he abandoned his vehicle. He fled on foot southbound through a residential area.

K9 Jake was deployed in the area to search for the suspect, and a short time later the suspect was located walking on the railroad tracks near Broadway Street. A K9 officer identified himself and told the subject to stop, however the suspect took off running again, at which point the K9 and officer gave chase.

The suspect was warned the K9 would be sent, and when the suspect observed the K9 running down the tracks he surrendered immediately.

K9 Jake conducted a bark and guard until backup arrived. The suspect was arrested without further incident or injuries.

The 34-year-old Three Rivers man was arrested and lodged at St. Joseph County Jail on outstanding warrants. The TRPD was assisted by the Michigan State Police.

THREE RIVERS — Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Three Rivers Police Department responded to a report of theft in progress at the Three Rivers Walmart.

TRPD’s K9 Jake was called to track the suspect. K9 Jake established a track where stolen merchandise was located, and the property was later returned to its owner. K9 Jake then tracked northbound approximately one mile to a residential area near Coon Hollow Road. A concerned citizen called 911 Dispatch to notify officers that the suspect was in his backyard in the same area as the police.

The subject, a 36-year-old Three Rivers man, was located by officers and arrested without further incident. The suspect is currently lodged at St. Joseph County Jail on charges of retail fraud and possession of methamphetamine.

The TRPD was assisted by the Michigan State Police and St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.