K & D Body Shop celebrates 40 years

THREE RIVERS — K & D Body Shop in Three Rivers is celebrating 40 years of business.

Owner Brian Kaiser said his father and mother, Ken and Joanne Kaiser, originally owned the shop. His parents purchased the property back in 1978 and handed it down to Brian in 2003.

Brian said he started working at K & D Body Shop at a young age, sweeping floors and listening to his father’s instructions. He said taking over his father’s business has always been the plan and he plans to continue to “run it until retirement.”

“Honestly, me coming in didn’t improve our business because my dad was always successful. I was just trying to follow the same path of what was always there,” Brian said.

Brian said under his ownership the shop has added an “estimates bay,” which he says keeps his customers out of rough weather. He said it also allows him to interact with the customers more.

“We’re the only one with an estimate bay like that to get them out of the weather. It helps us spend more time to get their story, make them feel more comfortable and just listen to what they have to say,” Brian Kaiser said.

Brian said during the 15 years he’s owned the family business the toughest challenge has been keeping up with the evolution of technology in cars.

