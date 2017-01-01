Jury finds Patten guilty on all counts

CENTREVILLE – A jury found Zachary Michael Patten guilty in the 2017 murder of Shane Richardson in St. Joseph County Circuit Court Friday.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all four counts Patten faced, including murder in the first degree, felony murder, home invasion in the first degree and felony firearm possession in commission of a crime.

After hearing two days worth of testimony, the panel deliberated for approximately 50 minutes late Thursday afternoon before being sent home for the day. The jury returned at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and at approximately 9:56 a.m. announced it had reached a verdict. Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman is scheduled to sentence Patten on Friday, June 21.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said, “the jury came to the right decision,” and Patten is going “where he belongs.”

“As a prosecutor, these cases are never easy. Obviously this is an unbelievable tragedy. The fact that Kaleena (Richardson) and her children had to witness what went on, and the Portillo family in Kalamazoo had to witness what went on there,” McDonough said. “Mr. Patten is going to be where he belongs for the rest of his life. This was a tremendous act of violence that was kind of unthinkable in places as small as this, even in a place like Kalamazoo. This was someone with no real reason who just went out and murdered two people.”

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.