Jury deliberations begin in Patten murder trial

CENTREVILLE – After hearing two days of testimony, a jury began deliberations late Thursday afternoon in the trial of Zachary Patten for the 2017 murder of Shane Richardson.

The panel is charged with reaching a verdict on the four counts facing Patten, including felony murder, open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearm charges, in connection with the shooting death of Richardson in Florence Township on July 20, 2017.

The prosecution concluded its case with testimony from retired Det. Sgt. Lonnie Palmer formerly of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Dr. Theodore Brown, the forensic pathologist who conducted Richardson’s autopsy the day after he was shot and killed in 2017, and Det. Sgt. Sam Smallcombe of the Three Rivers Police Department, who was tasked with taking photos of the crime scene.

After the prosecution rested its case, defense counsel Deborah Davis called two witnesses to the stand. First, Davis recalled Patten’s adoptive daughter Alexis Patten for additional testimony, and later called Patten’s ex-girlfriend Nichole Hart.

Palmer, who at one point was the lead investigator of the case, testified that he interviewed Patten in South Bend, where Patten confessed to shooting Graciela Portillo-Esparza in Kalamazoo before traveling approximately 30 miles to shoot Richardson in Florence Township. Palmer said in the two-hour interview he had with Patten, Patten told Palmer he had been drinking the night he shot and killed Portillo-Esparza and Richardson, and while Patten appeared “lethargic” during the interview, he was “cooperative” and “very articulate in his manner of speaking.”

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough presented a copy of a report conducted by the Michigan State Police crime lab to Palmer to discuss the findings indicated in the report. State Police examined the fired bullet that was recovered from Richardson’s body, and concluded that while the bullet was consistent with the firearm Patten admitted to using, results were inconclusive as to whether it came from Patten’s gun specifically.

Brown, who has conducted over 1,000 autopsies as deputy medical examiner at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, said while performing a full autopsy of Richardson he discovered an entry gunshot wound on the left side of Richardson’s neck. Brown said a bullet entered Richardson’s body “right above his left clavicle,” before coming to a stop on the right side of his neck. Brown determined the bullet traveled through Richardson’s neck from “left to right, front to back & slightly upward,” passing through Richardson’s spine in the process. Brown added the range of fire of the weapon could not be determined.

Smallcombe was called to the stand to walk the jury through approximately 18 photos he took at the crime scene. During his testimony Smallcombe indicated that “by all appearances someone had kicked or shouldered the door in” at the Richardson home on the night of July 20, 2017. The detective said debris from the door jam was found at the scene.

