Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan visits Andrews Elementary

THREE RIVERS —Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan visited Andrews Elementary Wednesday to teach the students about financial success strategies.

Joyce Gyllstrom, teacher at Andrews and the school coordinator for the program, said this is the second year that Junior Achievement has taught at Andrews.

“It is a snapshot of business entrepreneurship and how children can learn how to become entrepreneurs,” Gyllstrom said.

Amanda Hammock, the director of programming for Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan, said that the purpose of the one-day program, called “JA in a Day,” is to give young students the opportunity to learn and understand the Junior Achievement concepts of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

“We present financial concepts to help students, to empower them to own their economic success,” she said.

Hammock said that the programs are specialized for each grade, starting with kindergartners learning about their personal financial strategies, like personal savings, to fifth graders learning about resources and finances on a national scale.

“[Students] are getting financial strategies from an early age, so it can grow with them,” Hammock said.

Hammock said that her career in credit counseling is what makes her so passionate about this program.

“I would see [young people] who struggled and had to file bankruptcy because they were not taught financial skills,” she said. “In my mind, the earlier we can start teaching people about economic concepts, the more we can avoid those pitfalls and the better off society will be.”

Junior Achievement of Southwest is partnered with Huntington Bank of Sturgis and Eaton Corporation of Galesburg.

