Judge issues decision in sports complex lawsuit

Concludes ‘neither party has materially breached the agreement’
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Trial Court Judge John M. Donahue issued a decision Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by St. Joseph County against the City of Three Rivers last August seeking return of funds provided for use in the development of a sports complex, ruling that “to date” neither party breached the agreement, “as amended.”
Donahue wrote a nine-page judicial opinion outlining the reasoning behind his decision.
 

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

