THREE RIVERS — Three years ago on Dec. 22, a golden retriever graced the City of Three Rivers with one mission… to bring comfort and love everywhere he goes.

Jude the Comfort Dog lends two floppy listening ears and a wholesome heart to those who are in need, and on Saturday, Nov. 10 the community gave back with a celebration for his third birthday at the Center Park Methodist Church. The celebration served as a fundraiser to raise money for Jude’s travels, housing, food, and other necessities.

“Top dog” Gretchen Andersen said the goal of the “birthday bash” is to not only raise money for Jude, but to raise awareness of his purpose. On a monthly basis, Jude visits nearly 16-18 events to bring a calming influence to churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and other disaster response situations.

As a double-vested Lutheran Church Charities (LCC) K-9 Comfort Dog with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Jude is authorized to comfort the general public, as well as military veterans. Andersen said if Jude is wearing his khaki veteran vest, only veterans could serve as his handler. Jude has a planned visit in Grand Rapids to bring ease to veterans, and afterwards, the veteran handler must remove his khaki vest and attach his blue general public vest before Andersen, who is not a veteran, can handle him.

“It is in honor of the veterans and it is in honor of the military. They love the idea because veterans get to speak to other veterans about their military service. As they are petting Jude, a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings will come out and the veteran that is handling Jude will understand those things,” Andersen said.

“Whereas right now, we go to people that are in need and sometimes it is just hugging and loving the dog that removes a lot of tension, a lot of anxiety, and possibly depression. Other times you start talking and sharing what is on your mind. We are not therapist, but we are a listening ear.”

Jude will retire his vest when he reaches about eight to ten years of age. When “partially retired,” he will serve as a mentor to train the incoming comfort puppy. The church will then decide Jude’s permanent home, which is typically with one of his handlers, Andersen said.

At least 60 people participated in Jude’s birthday bash fundraiser on Saturday. Andersen said the church didn’t set a monetary goal, but will be happy with “whatever the Lord blesses us with.” St. Peter’s Lutheran Church is also selling calendars with pictures of Jude. Calendars can be ordered through their Facebook page. One calendar is $9 with an additional $1 for shipping.

Currently, there are 130 LCC Comfort Dogs in 25 states, Andersen said. Six dogs were recently deployed to California to bring comfort to the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting and the wildfires.

