Jones is Three Rivers Health’s New Year’s Baby

THREE RIVERS — Taylor Micael Jones was due on Jan. 15, but she came early and took the title of Three Rivers Health New Year’s Baby for 2017.

“I was not expecting to have the New Year’s Baby,” said her mother, Alysha Newman, originally from Constantine. “It’s a feeling you can’t really explain.”

Father Joshua Jones of Jackson called it “exciting.”

Taylor was born on Jan. 3 at 7:44 a.m. She weighed six pounds, three ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches long.

