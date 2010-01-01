Jaramillo appointed to TR Board of Education

THREE RIVERS — Following an hour-long interview process during Wednesday’s special meeting of the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education, Geraldine Jaramillo was appointed as the board’s newest trustee.

With her appointment, Jaramillo fills a vacancy on the Board of Education made following the passing of former board Vice President Mike Bosma on Sept. 27. Per state law, the board had 30 days to fill the vacancy.

Jaramillo is the founder of Geri’s Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides educational and social services, employment information; guidance and computer lab services for disadvantaged, underserved, and displaced individuals. She has also been an outreach minister for 30 years, helping at-risk kids in the Three Rivers community.

Jaramillo said in an interview with the Commercial-News following the meeting she is excited to be the newest board member, and is looking forward to serving the community as a board member.

“It was a dream being part of the strategic plan committee. We were telling everyone to think out of the box and go for what you wanted, so I said, ‘I’m going to think out of the box and go for what I wanted,’” Jaramillo said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this team to take us to another level. This teamwork we’re going to be doing, I’m excited about it, and I can’t wait.”

Three candidates interviewed for the position during Wednesday’s meeting: Jaramillo, Ryan Cox and Rick Shaffer. All three were interviewed at the same time, taking turns answering a series of 16 questions, with their responses graded by the individual board members on a one-to-five point scale. The person who received the highest point total was recommended to be the new appointee.

Under this system, Jaramillo scored a total of 370 points, Cox scored 360, and Shaffer scored 352. Based on this, Jaramillo was recommended for the position, which she accepted.

During the interview, Jaramillo said the strength of the school district is that it’s striving to be the district of choice in the county.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.