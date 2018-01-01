Jailhouse letter introduced in Hunt trial

CENTREVILLE — The third day of the state’s case against 41-year-old Theron Hunt centered on a letter Hunt may or may not have written while in St. Joseph County Jail while awaiting trial for his role in the death of Kevin Johnson, a Kentucky truck driver who was shot and killed on Nov. 15, 2018 in Flowerfield Township.

The letter was introduced Thursday during the testimony of Bryanna Bradford, a correctional officer at St. Joseph County Jail, who said she found the letter on top of a payphone inside a cell where Hunt, along with “five to seven” others, were lodged at the jail. Bradford said after completing her cell check she heard a man who sounded like Hunt say, “I need that note. I need that back, I need that back.” Bradford walked back up the cellblock and when she reached Hunt’s cell he allegedly knocked on the window and said, “I need that note back,” to which she responded, “I’m just going to throw it away.” Hunt replied, “Oh, you’re awesome, thanks. I really appreciate that.”

After considering the interaction for a moment Bradford decided the note, which she has never read, must have contained something important.

“At this point I’m thinking, ‘Man, there’s something in this note,’” she said. “Again I didn’t know — I still don’t know what was in that note — I threw it in the booking office, finished my check, came back and by the time I came back from my check the sergeant, my shift sergeant (had already taken it.)”

The letter eventually made its way to Road Patrol Sgt. Timothy Barnes of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, who asked Bradford to make a report about what had occurred. Prosecutor John McDonough asked Bradford whether Hunt ever indicated it was his note, and Bradford said Hunt never did. However, Bradford said she did recognize Hunt’s handwriting based on other documents Hunt had written on during his time in jail.

When McDonough asked to submit the letter into evidence defense attorney T.J. Reed objected, contending it wasn’t clear who wrote the letter, and just because Bradford was familiar with Hunt’s handwriting doesn’t make her a handwriting expert. After the jury was asked to leave the courtroom while Judge Paul Stutesman considered the matter, Stutesman instructed Sgt. Barnes, who reviewed the letter previously and was giving his testimony at the time, to read the letter out of the jury’s earshot.

The letter, addressed to McBoofin — a nickname attributed to Hunt’s co-defendant Tyler McNeil by a previous witness, and who remains lodged in St. Joseph County Jail with Hunt — contains a number of expletives and comments that are sexual in nature. It reads as follows: