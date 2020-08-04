Jack Coleman, retired Navy chief, announces candidacy for District 59 state representative

PARK TOWNSHIP — Republican conservative Jack Coleman, retired Navy veteran and Park Township planning commissioner, announced Friday he is a candidate for State Representative District 59 in the August 4, 2020 primary. District 59 covers St. Joseph and most of Cass County.

Having served more than 20 years in the Navy from April 1996 – November 2016, Coleman believes the opportunity of serving in the legislature will allow him to have the greatest impact on the district and on the state of Michigan.

Coleman said his primary focus is on fiscal responsibility including road and infrastructure funding, taxes, and the state economy, but added that there are many issues in need of attention.

“I am running for Representative because I have a unique blend of public and private sector experience resulting in a common sense approach to difficult financial decisions. This campaign isn’t about or for me, it is for all of us in District 59. I will represent with honor the residents’ views of St. Joseph and eastern Cass County well in Lansing,” Coleman said. “As a previous business owner and with my Naval Service, I have experience in operating budgets, coordinating with various government agencies and am extremely aware of the government influence on businesses and individual finances.”