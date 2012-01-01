Ives ‘incredibly honored’ to represent TR as ‘Miss Heart of Blossomtime’

THREE RIVERS — Seventeen-year-old Three Rivers High School student Allison Ives was crowned the 2017 Miss Heart of Blossomtime on Saturday, Dec. 17, making her the 25th queen since the Miss Heart Pageant began in 1992 and the first ever to represent Three Rivers.

Ives, who lives in Marcellus, said she is “incredibly honored” to represent Three Rivers and the surrounding communities.

“I’m incredibly honored to represent such an amazing community in the aspect of being Miss Heart of Blossomtime,” she said. “I get to do community service activities and represent my community across Southwest Michigan. I also get to represent multiple communities all the way from Vicksburg to Marcellus to Three Rivers to Covert, so I’m very excited about that.”

Ives said while she’s competitive, she didn’t expect to win the pageant because the competition was stiff, she grew close to her fellow competitors and for her it was less about winning a crown and more about representing her community.

