It floats!

Park Elementary third-grader Matthew Montcalm learns during an activity on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a Kit Kat floats. He and about 60 other Park students are participating in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program that meets once a week after school for 10 weeks. New this year is a segment on chemistry, as well as a segment on PowerPoint presentations. Also this year, students each have their own notebooks in which they can draw, write, keep observations, keep data, hypothesize and more. Other activities include motion and design, Lego robotics, and floating and sinking. The latter involved young people making guesses as to which candies would float, then testing it out, then trying to alter the candies in a way that they would either sink if they originally floated, or float if they originally sank. The program will culminate on Feb. 24 with a science fair open all Park students, not just program participants.