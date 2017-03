Park Elementary fifth-graders (front row from left) Madelyn O’Hara, Amber Schuring, (back row) Luis Embil-Haning, David Duncan Roth, Harley Brooks, Michael Niskala, Cooper Harley and Sterling Fields were among the students and staff dressing up in green (as in “Green Eggs and Ham”) on Wednesday, March 1 for Read Across America. They had dress-up days all week under the direction of kindergarten teacher and student council advisor Jamie Phillips.