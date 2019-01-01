ISD discusses CTE ballot language

CENTREVILLE – The St. Joseph County ISD Board of Education discussed proposed language for the upcoming Career Technical Education ballot measure during its meeting on Monday.

The board passed a resolution in their March 20 meeting to put a measure on the ballot that would enable the CTE program to continue in St. Joseph County

ISD Superintendent Teresa Belote said after discussions with the ISD’s legal team, two potential language options for the ballot measure were proposed, however only one of those options was thoroughly discussed. Belote said each option is similar, one is just “structured differently.”

The first option, as read by Belote, is, “Shall the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District, Michigan come under Section 681-690 of the Revised School Code as amended and establish an area career and technical education program, which is designed to encourage the operation of area career and technical education programs if the annual property tax levy for this purpose is limited to one mill for a period of 10 years, 2019 to 2028, inclusive?”

Belote added that the estimated revenue the ISD expects to collect is one of two amounts, depending on who you ask. Belote said either way the numbers are close, and the ISD legal team said they could use either one. According to the St. Joseph County Equalization Director, the number would be $2,370,330, based on changes in housing values in the county, and the other number, coming from the Michigan Department of Equalization website, came in at $2,215,552. Belote said the state has not yet recognized the new number, and that number comes from the current school year and ties in with state aid.

