ISD Board recognizes Nottawa Community School’s achievements

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education recognized Nottawa Community Schools on Monday, Nov. 20 for their nomination as a national title one distinguished school, due to dramatically raising students’ performance and test scores two years in a row.

In honor of the district’s achievements Director of Instructional Leadership Diane Talo presented a plaque to Title One Director Robyn Krawczak, Principal Jerome Wolff, and Superintendent Ruth Rowe. Talo said Nottawa was chosen out of 21 other schools for the national honor.

“Thank you for honoring us. This means so much for us. We are just a tiny school out there, some people don’t even think we’re still opened,” Rowe joked. “So it is indeed an honor to be before you and to share this wonderful award with us.”

Rowe said Krawczak is “truly is the leader of this mission.”

Krawczak thanked the leadership that tightened up instruction, curriculum, and assessments, while providing training for all staff and teachers in the school. Rowe recognized fellow teachers and staff from Nottawa, who were present in support of the special honor.

“This isn’t about a person, this isn’t about a program, it isn’t about having all these shining little things, it is about people who are dedicated to make sure that everyday is every child,” she said.

Rowe said, “It is about change,” and overcoming that change. She said Nottawa’s enrollment evolved from being mostly English-speaking students to the majority being Amish-speaking.

