ISD Board of Education seeks public input on CTE funding

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education discussed options regarding funding for CTE (Career and Technical Education), and the need to gather input from its nine local districts in the county, as well as input from community members, during its meeting on Monday, March 19.

ISD Superintendent Teresa Belote explained to the board that last year a CTE enhancement millage proposal for 2.7 mills for 15 years was discussed, but it never appeared on a ballot due to a lack of support from all nine districts in the county. The ISD board resorted to “not doing anything,” as a result.

“When I walked into the doors we had the option on the table to consider moving toward an enhancement millage, but it would take all nine locals to agree. Because we don’t have that, we defaulted to not doing anything. We wouldn’t mind not doing anything if it was an intentional decision, but right now we are not sure where to move so we need input from our nine districts,” Belote said.



