CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County ISD held a public hearing Monday on its revised budget for the 2018-19 school year as well as its proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year

The presentation during the public hearing detailed the revised and proposed budgets in four categories: The ISD’s general fund, Career Technical Education, Information Services, and Special Education.

In the 2018-19 revised budget for the ISD’s general fund, revenues are projected to total $8,569,431 for the year, up from $6,642,114 in April, mainly due to a $1.8 million increase in grant funding from April to June. Expenses for 2018-19 are projected to total $8,508,725 for the year, leaving the district with a total of $60,706 revenue over expenses. The fund balance at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year is projected to be at $1,113,544.

The proposed budget for 2019-20’s general fund was not much different from the proposed budget presented to and approved by the various Boards of Education in St. Joseph County back in April. Total revenues are projected to total $5,813,040 for the year, with expenses totaling $5,818,318. The proposed budget would put the ISD’s expenses over revenues at $5,278.