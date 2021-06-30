ISD appoints Vollmer to fill board vacancy

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education appointed Sarah Vollmer of Centreville to fill a board vacancy during their meeting Monday.

Vollmer’s appointment will fill the board’s vacancy as a trustee through June 30, 2021, where the remaining two years of her seat will be included in the next ISD board election. The vacancy came about due to the death of former board Vice President Mike Bosma on Sept. 27. The ISD had 30 days from the time of Bosma’s death to fill the vacancy, per state law.

A moment of silence to remember Bosma was held before the meeting.

According to Vollmer’s resume, she has over 14 years of educational experience, including University Systems, Community College, and two years working at the ISD level for the Midland County Educational Service Agency (ESA) in Midland, Mich.

Vollmer has a Master of Public Administration from Keller Graduate School in Chicago, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Community Sociology with a minor in Social Welfare from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and is a certified Career Development Facilitator from the National Career Development Association.

“I’m excited, there’s lots to gather information about and learn about to continue to do what we can to make things better for students in this county,” Vollmer said in an interview with the Commercial-News following the meeting.

