Ironman Triathlon: The Ultimate Test

Hop on your bike in Three Rivers and head east. Pedal 112 miles. Now, dismount and run a marathon—26.2 miles.

Welcome to Chicago. That is, if you’re still standing.

Perhaps the 2.4-mile swim in one of the area’s pristine lakes tuckered you out so you couldn’t quite finish. Well, at least you didn’t gulp down salt water, get stung by a jelly fish or have to battle other swimmers on top of you.

By the way, if you finished your swim and bicycle ride within 10 hours and 30 minutes, and your overall journey in 16 hours and 50 minutes then congratulations—you completed the equivalent of an Ironman triathlon!

The name itself is daunting, suggesting something not altogether human.

It is the ultimate test of strength, endurance and willpower. “Do I have what it takes?” This is the question every person who undertakes training for an Ironman asks.

For most, the answer is no. For others, it is the question that dogs them when the going gets tough, brutally tough. When the finish line might as well be on another planet and when the mind tries every trick to convince the body to hang it up. “Get out of the choppy water, whipping wind, pelting rain and scorching sun. Go relax with a nice cold beverage. Put up your aching feet. Take it easy like regular folks do.”

Tammy Shuler completed her first Ironman in Wisconsin at age 41. Jodie Walker was 34 years old when she accomplished this feat at Ironman Chattanooga. Their swim coach and trainer, Kerry McClain, crossed the finish line at Ironman Florida in her 20s.

These Women on the Go athletes can answer the biggest Ironman question of all by saying, “Yes, I have what it takes.”