#1, Greyson Niedbalski, 2, of Three Rivers, smiles while working on his robot during the “Invent with Me” program at the Three Rivers Public Library on Friday, July 7. A total of 18 children participated in Friday’s event, which aimed to teach kids about famous inventers and their contributions to society, while at the same time encouraging them to become inventors themselves.

#2, Lilli Garcia, 7, of Three Rivers, attaches an arm to her robot with glue during the “Invent with Me” program at the Three Rivers Public Library on Friday, July 7.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost