Intoxicated driver arrested

THREE RIVERS — A 28-year-old Shipshewana, Ind. man was arrested following an incident Thursday, March 30 around 7:22 p.m., according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Officers were advised of a possible intoxicated driver traveling southbound on US-131 near Hoffman Road. A St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle matching the description parked at the Admiral gas station with the driver passed out behind the wheel. A subsequent investigation by the deputy resulted in an arrest for operating while intoxicated.

K9 Jake was called to search for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, and alerted on the vehicle to where heroin, suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located.

The man was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for operating while intoxicated and possession of heroin. Further charges are pending following additional drug analysis.