Intermediate School District Board discusses CTE millage

CENTREVILLE — Tommy Cameron, director of Career and Technical Education, gave the ISD Board of Education a presentation Monday on the voters’ view of a potential CTE millage.

Cameron said CTE hired EPIC-MRA to perform a survey to evaluate voters’ attitude on a CTE millage proposal, and whether there should be one or two new CTE centers, as well as where they should be built.

“We wanted to learn some specific questions; what are the attitudes towards the CTE millage in this county, what about this question of one or two centers? What would be supported, what would not be supported?” Cameron said.

“And a lot of people said how are we suppose to do this? It will never get past Glen Oaks, everyone thinks Glen Oaks should’ve done this years ago, and it won’t pass because they didn’t do it. OK, let’s find out if that’s true or not.”

The survey was conducted by asking a representative number of people from each school district. For example, Cameron said that Sturgis represents a quarter of the county’s population, so the survey evaluated 25 percent.

According to the results, 57 percent supported one technical center as opposed to two. Cameron said one center would cost $15-$18 million, and two centers would cost double the price, around $30-$33 million.

In regard to building the technical center in Glen Oaks Community College, just over half of those polled said they have no preference where the center should be built, with 38 percent in support of Glen Oaks and 7 percent in denial.

Cameron said in order for the millage to pass, everyone should be an effective communicator.

“The executive summary from EPIC-MRA said the scaled back version, the one center version, clearly has a potential of earning voters’ support, however, only if there is an effective communications plan,” Cameron said. “If there is a communications plan, everyone in this room is going to have to be part of that. We don’t have dollars to be spent on putting on a big media blitz. We’re all going to have to be grassroots in support of something like this.”

Vice President Elizabeth O’Dell said she has concerns because of a previous millage. O’Dell said a few years ago, the Board asked for millage to fund for the schools’ special education programs, at the same time the Board was remodeling their building. Therefore, citizens were confused.

“Let’s go back to history, we, as a Board, did a wrong millage for everyone and it went down. We had to ask those school districts to pay for that, and then we had to run it again because they wanted it a second time. So somebody paid twice for something to be passed,” O’Dell said.

“It seems to me that we try to pass these things without fully educating the voters, and voters don’t understand what is coming forward. I am a little concerned about what our strategies are for communication.”

Cameron said that although he is informing the Board on the proposal, it is up to the superintendents of the local school districts to carry out the information to the voters.

