Members of the Interact Club at Constantine High School were guests at a meeting of Constantine Rotary on Tuesday, April 25. The students were treated to a lunch, catered by the Town Fryer. Attending the meeting were (left to right) Zach Faulkner, Baylee Bacheller, MaKayla Bowen, KianDreger, Quinten Prieur, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz, Paulina Diaz, and Interact Advisor Chad Thelen. Interact did three service projects this year; they held a food drive at Christmas, read books to students at Eastside Elementary School and participated in a highway cleanup project. Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people 12 to 18-years old. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting.