The inside scoop

CENTREVILLE — This year’s St. Joseph County Grange Fair will welcome new grandstand performances, family entertainment, and the latest popular attractions, while still maintaining its roots with the traditional 4-H animal shows and carnival rides.

From Saturday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 22, local residents and visitors will flock to the fairgrounds to be greeted with some old-fashioned entertainment. The Great American Sideshow Company, located near “kiddie land,” will feature a classic circus experience daily with acts from a bearded lady, a live mermaid and more. The mobile Cirque Amongus will perform juggling tricks, comedy, magic and more throughout the fair, while also hosting an interactive circus area, which aims to teach children unusual skills, such as walking on stilts or the trapeze.



