Impacting education on a broader scale

Soderquist aims to make Hoppin Elementary a ‘destination’ school
By: 
Samantha May Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — After nearly six months as principal at Hoppin Elementary School, David Soderquist has made personal connections with students and staff, while working to achieve his goal of transitioning the school’s culture from “good to great.”
“We have huge goals, huge things in sight, and a lot of things that we are working towards, and we know it doesn’t change overnight. The building has a very good foundation, a lot of strength amongst the staff but we are all ready to go from good to great. The staff is on the cusp of moving in that direction and really getting there. We ar

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

