Immaculate Conception School celebrates 70th anniversary

THREE RIVERS — The Immaculate Conception School in Three Rivers celebrated the start of their 70th anniversary school year with a host of celebratory activities Sunday as part of their “Coming Home to I.C.” weekend.

Immaculate Conception School Principal Sharon Voege said the event was truly a “community event,” with hundreds of people attending the host of events happening throughout the day.

“We have people that have flown in from Florida, Oregon, to be here for this celebration. There’s alumni who have come out, it’s a great turnout,” Voege said. “There’s even people not from our parish celebrating together. It’s a very wonderful celebration, and I couldn’t be more pleased.”