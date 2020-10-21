Immaculate Conception to hold food truck rally fundraiser

THREE RIVERS — The smell of food will permeate the Immaculate Conception Catholic School parking lot Thursday, as a food truck rally and fundraiser will take place at the school that day from 4-8 p.m.

A total of four food trucks will be available that day, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the school. The vendors scheduled to be on hand are Memphis-Style BBQ truck Scott’s Pig Roast, shaved ice truck Ohana Kalea, specialty waffle, hamburger and hot dog truck Honey Bunnies Catering and Concessions, and taco and nacho truck Small Town Girl Concessions and Catering. All vendors will take cash, and all but Ohana Kalea will take credit/debit cards.

“Because we couldn’t have our vendor expo and holiday bazaar that we’d normally have in November, which is a big thing each year, we were thinking, what could we do that’s outside and still have the community able to come and raise a little money,” Immaculate Conception School Principal Sharon Voege said. “We thought, oh, food trucks are really popular right now, why don’t we host one in our parking lot?”

Voege said the ultimate goal for the event, other than the food, is to help build the community they serve.

“We always try to get people to come out and come together and enjoy time together, but also to support a mission and raise a few funds to help keep those lights on,” Voege said.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the event. Immaculate Conception Catholic School is located on 601 S. Douglas Ave. in Three Rivers.

