I&M to upgrade transmission line in Three Rivers area

THREE RIVERS – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), an American Electric Power company, plans to invest about $13 million to improve the electric transmission system in the Three Rivers area.

The Three Rivers Transmission Line Rebuild Project is essential to ensure the continued reliable energy service is available to customers. Major project components include:

• Rebuilding approximately six miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line.

• Constructing the new Ripple Substation.

• Retiring the existing Three Rivers Substation.

The existing infrastructure has reached an age where it needs to be replaced to better serve area customers.

Rebuilding the line and constructing a new substation will address performance issues, improve the line’s condition and increase reliability. The improvements will reduce both the number of outages and the time needed to restore service when they occur.

Local residents are invited to learn more about the Three Rivers Transmission Line Rebuild Project at a come-and-go open house on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Hoppin Elementary School, 415 N. Main St., Three Rivers.

Attendees can arrive at any time to review maps, speak with company representatives and provide input regarding route selection. The open house will allow I&M an opportunity to communicate directly with landowners, gaining their feedback regarding the project and proposed route options.

Construction is expected to start in fall 2018 and be completed by summer 2019. Additional information is also available on the project website at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/ThreeRivers.