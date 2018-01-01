If you give a dinosaur a cookie…

Great Start Readiness Program student Gabriel Ham listens intently as Caitlyn Schmidt, one of the advisors for Three Rivers Middle School’s Acts of Random Kindness Club (ARK), reads the scratch-n-sniff book “How Do Dinosaurs Eat Cookies?” It is the third year ARK students and advisors have come to Barrows School to read to the GSRP students. As part of March is Reading Month, the youngsters earn points for each book read to them; at the end of the month the class receiving the most points gets to participate in a special activity.

Photo provided