IC School celebrates re-accreditation under new standards

THREE RIVERS — Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Three Rivers has a lot to celebrate.

Not only did Sunday, Jan. 29 begin their annual celebration of Catholic Schools Week, but the school found out Jan. 17 that it was recommended for re-accreditation under the newly developed National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools published by Loyola University Chicago, the School of Education, and the Center for Catholic School Effectiveness.

“It’s exciting that the Holy Spirit is moving — we’re glad to be a strong presence in the community,” Principal Sharon Alexander said on Sunday during an ice cream social in the church basement put on by students, staff and parents.

The accreditation process involved 13 areas and 70 benchmarks. They had to show what they were doing and submit evidence; in addition, a team of seven or eight people came to review the school’s documents as well as to conduct interviews with leadership.

