'I screwed up, and I screwed up very badly': McDonough opens up on arrest, recovery, sobriety, and new endeavors

THREE RIVERS — Hanging on one of the walls of his new law office above L.A.’s Coffee Café in Three Rivers, front and center between a plethora of Michigan football memorabilia, John McDonough has a framed hand-made replica of the Alcoholics Anonymous logo.

Created by his wife, Amanda, the piece is made out of a number of McDonough family trinkets of all different shapes, colors and sizes to form the alcoholic recovery program’s triangle-in-a-circle logo, familiar to all who have been in the program.

“My wife had it made for me when I hit the one-year mark [of sobriety],” McDonough said. “It’s something I put front and center on my wall here so that I can look at it and really see how far I have come.”

Over the last 17 months, this particular art piece and what it stands for has meant a great deal to the former three-term St. Joseph County prosecutor, not just as a symbol of his ongoing recovery from alcoholism – he is now more than a year sober – but as a symbol of his family’s support, a symbol of his physical and mental recovery, and a commitment to stay sober following a highly-publicized and heavily-scrutinized drunk driving arrest in 2020.

An arrest that became a sort of wake-up call for McDonough.

“The accident and everything that happened, it wasn't fun, but it saved my life. It needed to happen, because if it didn't I was going to die. I nearly died even with it,” McDonough said. “All of this has been an experience that needed to happen. I needed to get control of myself, and I've been able to do that.”

* * *

On May 11, 2020, McDonough was arrested by police when the SUV he was driving ran into a fence in the 17000 block of Lover’s Lane in Lockport Township, just outside of Three Rivers. He was arrested and cited for operating while intoxicated, and on June 23, 2020 was charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s office with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and having open intoxicants inside a motor vehicle.

In September 2020, McDonough was arraigned for a separate incident of violating his bond conditions by purchasing alcohol from a local establishment a few times during the month of August. He pled guilty to the bond violation near the end of that month.

On Jan. 28, 2021, McDonough pled guilty in the original case to a charge of operating while visibly impaired and was sentenced to one year of probation, with a review after six months. He was taken off probation near the end of July after the review.

The incident was also a factor in McDonough being ousted from his job as St. Joseph County Prosecutor. He was being challenged in the Republican primary in 2020 by Dave Marvin, who ran on fixing the prosecutor’s office. McDonough lost in a landslide.

The day of his initial arrest, McDonough said, would be one he will “never ever forget.”

“I'm never going to forget sitting in a jail cell in Cass County, and I'm just real happy to be here,” McDonough said. “It was kind of the conclusion of my previous self, and I'd say the day when I was off probation was the day my new life began.”

McDonough was remorseful about his arrest and the underlying circumstances that led to it.

“I screwed up, and I screwed up very badly. I let my disease and addiction control my life, and I've spent the last year or so focusing on myself,” McDonough said. “The point I got myself to was, I had a very large path of destruction.”

While on bond, McDonough said he had to blow into a Soberlink device four times a day to make sure he wasn’t drinking anything, and had “hundreds” of drug tests taken. He called the experience of being on bond, and subsequently on probation, “humbling.”

“I went to the Day Reporting Center for months and months and months, sometimes three times or two times a week, and was doing the same thing the probationers I dealt with as prosecutor were dealing with,” McDonough said. “This has all been humbling, but being humbled can be a very, very good thing, and it's been tremendous for me.”

In a letter to the citizens of the county, published in the Wednesday, Oct. 13 edition of the Commercial-News, McDonough wrote that he was “deeply sorry for letting all of you down,” and apologized to his family, his staff, the law enforcement community in the county, the county commission, and the citizens of the county for what he put them all through with the arrest and subsequent offenses, and for ignoring the “tremendous responsibility that I was given” as prosecutor.

“I have a disease that consumed my life and I allowed it to ignore all of the responsibilities in my life,” McDonough wrote in the letter. “I deeply regret the decisions I made and all of the hurt and disappointment those decisions caused.”

His biggest apologies given were to the public, the county commissioners, and his staff, who McDonough said were “stuffed” into a situation they shouldn’t have been in.

“I absolutely loved my staff at the prosecutor's office. Josh Robare was my intern, I hired him, and promoted him to my chief assistant, and man did I let him down. I put him in a virtually impossible situation, and because of who he is, he rose above it and kept it running in a fantastic way,” McDonough said. “My office manager Katherine [Rigby], my staff, my victim coordinator Merissa [Countryman], all of them got stuffed into a situation where they not only had to deal with me not being at work, but all the negative publicity I brought onto the office. It was me, I did it, and I needed to apologize.”

McDonough said he spoke to his staff before he left office, as he was “quietly” in the office working the last three months of his term.

McDonough said he wrote the letter simply because “it was time” to do so.

“I just felt the time was right, that it was a time where I was in a really good spot mentally, and I had some apologies to make. I did some pretty crappy things, and I left people in pretty horrible positions,” McDonough said. “Just to the public in general, I let everyone down. I loved being the prosecutor. I loved being a public servant here. It was an honor, and I let everybody down. You sit back and think about it, I don't know how it happened, but it did. Alcohol took over and it completely controlled my life.”

* * *

Alcohol nearly ended his life as well.

McDonough said almost immediately after he was released from the Cass County Jail, he was transported to Three Rivers Health and eventually transferred to Borgess Hospital, where he was put into a medically-induced coma for 16 days. McDonough had kidney failure, liver failure, and a collapsed lung, and had to be put on a ventilator. He also has permanent nerve damage in his right hand and his feet because of the incident. Injuries, he said, that were not caused by the accident, but caused by his drinking.

It got so bad, he said, that his mother and wife were planning his funeral.

“They didn't think I was going to make it; I was in a coma. Thank God I did. I woke up, and it's been a long haul getting healthy,” McDonough said.

McDonough was awakened from his coma on Memorial Day that year, and soon after began rehabilitating. He was released from the hospital two weeks later, where physical therapy continued at his home two to three times per week. When he left the hospital, he said, his kidneys were working well enough that he didn’t need to have dialysis, and his liver had healed enough to be functional.

He said he had to learn to walk, go to the bathroom, and wash himself again, all things people take for granted. After he finished physical therapy, he was admitted into the Gateway Foundation alcohol rehab facility in Illinois. He said he was thankful for the experience at the facility.

“Physically, it was hard moving around there, they had a lot of activities that I couldn't participate in, but that experience and learning what I did gave me the tools to come home and start on the path, so I did,” McDonough said.

Through it all, he said, his family was by his side, although he said the situation was hard for them to deal with too, especially when it came to the public’s critiques of him on social media.

“It was hard on them to see me go through it, but I was in a coma when all the really awful things were said about me on social media and other things, some of it was true, some of it was not, but I wasn't there to face it. It was them,” McDonough said. “My mom was a teacher here for 31 years, my father was a public servant his entire life in this community. I really tarnished everything they had worked for. My wife and her family have lived here forever, and the connection to me I'm sure hurt them. I'm forever indebted to all of them for sticking behind me.”

Some of the social media comments said McDonough got “special treatment” or a “slap on the hand” for only receiving probation in the case and not going to jail, some referencing his record of prosecuting first-time drunk driving offenses. However, McDonough said he did not get either of those things in his case, which almost went to trial.

“If they knew how the courts worked; a lot of people on their first offense don't get any probation, but I'm not a lot of people. Most people get a drunk driving, and it's not in the paper. Most people don't have people watching them as they go about their daily business every day. My bond was pretty high. I earned it, but it was high, but I think I got treated fairly under the circumstances,” McDonough said. “I showed the court I was taking things seriously. Between the bond violation and the day I pled was about four and a half months. I was on the Soberlink every day, didn't have any issues ever. I was drug tested, no issues. On top of all of that, I had to deal with my medical issues. It's been a very difficult situation. I think I got certainly what I deserved and then some.”

He said the public sentiment “hurt” and overshadowed the positive things he had done for the community, but said he hopes to get back in people’s good graces.

“There's still people who doubt me, who don't think I can do it that maybe think I'm only doing all this because I have to now, and they're wrong. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to show them that's wrong. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to get back to being the person I was the first time I ran for office,” McDonough said.

McDonough praised the work of AA for helping him “live every day one day at a time” and gave appreciation for the tools he was given to help him stay sober, and the comradery of the meetings, of which he said he’s attended over 630 in the past year.

“It takes an alcoholic to know what another alcoholic is going through. Having that group to talk to has been amazing, and I have an amazing group of people that I Zoom with or go to meeting with every morning,” McDonough said. “It's just an amazing program and an amazing group of people that I've been lucky enough to be a part of, and it's something I'm going to continue the rest of my life.”

* * *

Eighteen months since the crash, McDonough said mentally, he is now “clear-headed” and content.

“I've got quite a few days behind me, and it feels good. Mentally, I'm clear-headed, I'm happy, and I'm content with where I'm at in life and excited for things that are going to come,” McDonough said. “I am to the point now where I want to get back to being a vocal member of the community and be a part of things.”

Some of those things to come involve a return to the law scene with his new law firm, which he opened earlier this year, and a possible return to community service as well. McDonough was a candidate for the recent vacancy on the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education, applied to be a substitute teacher in the district, and wants to also get back into coaching youth in the community.

“I've coached every sport under the sun over the years and I loved doing that. I'm excited to maybe get into the classroom and have some fun with some kids on days when I'm not busy here,” McDonough said. “I hope to get myself physically in better shape to do that. But anything I can do, community-wise to help out, I'm ready to go.”

He said business at his law office has been slow so far, but mentioned he is possibly being considered to join onto the county’s defense contract for the courts for the next calendar year.

“It's up to the county commissioners, and I know there's still some concerns that they may have about putting me on the defense contract, and I guess we'll see in November when they have to make the decision,” McDonough said. “I've come a long ways and done a lot of work, not only on myself but a lot of work here in my office, and I've learned a lot. I think I'll be a tremendous asset, and I hope they see it that way and are willing to give me a shot.”

However, he said he learned a number of humbling things from his big mistakes.

“Addiction can happen to anybody. Alcoholism is a very, very awful disease, and it can completely consume your life. I always prided myself in being a strong person, and being prosecutor is not an easy job; every day you make decisions that affect people's lives, and I was okay doing that. I was pretty fricking good at it for quite a few years, but alcohol took over. It took over everything, and it was more important than anything in my life. It takes work, it takes focus, and it takes a strong-willed person to get past it. It certainly doesn't happen overnight,” McDonough said.

“Life does get better; in AA there's these promises that the program says will happen, and they say they'll happen sooner than you expect, and they do. You get sober and good stuff starts happening. Relationships mend themselves, you feel better physically, and it's been 18 months since that accident, and it's taught me to kind of be ready for what God has in store for me, what my next thing is. I can only control me, and I'm a pretty darn good person now, and I think I've got a whole lot left to give.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.