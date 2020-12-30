'I followed through on what I set out to do'

STURGIS — Before Aaron Miller began his tenure as 59th District representative in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2015, his brother Isaac had one simple, tongue-in-cheek request for him: To never change who he was as a person, lest Isaac punch him in the face.

Safe to say, Miller reports, his face remains un-punched to this day.

“It's probably cliché to say to say I wanted to remain true to myself, but it's an oft-heard criticism of politicians that, ‘oh, so and so went to Lansing or Washington and they changed,’ and I wanted to break that mold,” Miller said, adding that he and his brother share a laugh about that conversation to this day. “I wanted to be the same person I was before, and that's something I followed through on.”

As Miller leaves the Michigan legislature in January after a term-limited six years serving the 59th District, which covers St. Joseph County and eastern Cass County, he said while it was a “bittersweet” feeling for him, the 33-year-old said it would also be a “welcome change” for him and his family.

Miller, a former math teacher, was originally elected in 2014 to succeed Matt Lori, who was also term-limited after he spent six years in the legislature. He defeated John Bippus, Bob Sills and the late Roger Rathburn in the Republican primary that year, and went on to defeat Democrat Mike Moroz in the general election.

Miller said he himself thought he didn’t have a shot at winning that year, saying he respected the people he ran against “highly,” and called the victory “surreal.”

“I thought, what did I have to lose, and why don't I just try it, see what happens; I'll probably lose, but I'll gain experience by running and losing. Then I won instead,” Miller said, adding he credits his door-to-door campaigning that year for his victory. “Even thinking back to it six years later, it's just as surreal as it was then. It was surreal then in that I was the person who expected me to win the least.”

Legislatively, Miller said his biggest goal when he started was either getting rid of or reforming Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law. He said going in, he knew it was something desired by many in the local community, but didn’t realize “how big a mountain that was” until he began his tenure.

“We just had not been able to find the votes to change it for years. That wasn't because of a partisan line; Republican legislators from Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties wouldn't support changes, so it was a bipartisan issue,” Miller said. “I learned this issue, supposedly, was never going to get solved, it would be impossible, and we were doomed forever to try every two years but fail.”

However, in May 2019, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1, which reformed the no-fault law by guaranteeing lower insurance rates for drivers for eight years, protecting people’s choice to pick their own personal injury protection options, increasing consumer protections and setting fee schedules to prevent hospital and provider overcharging for auto-related injuries. Miller, who was at the bill’s signing ceremony on Mackinac Island, said it felt good to accomplish that piece of legislation.

“Driving up to Mackinac Island for the bill signing was definitely a happy day. It was a great thing to be a part of, seeing that bill cross the finish line,” Miller said. “It took a lot of us yelling about the issue at every local meeting, every town hall, every Chamber of Commerce update in Three Rivers, it took trumpeting that issue, and finally we got the votes and we ended up getting it signed into law.”

However, Miller said his biggest accomplishment of all in his time as legislator was making time to be visible to his constituents in the district. Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit this year, Miller said he made a priority to be present at meetings in every municipality in the district twice a year, as well as holding in-person coffee hours and other public forums. He also made time to meet with his constituents one-on-one about their issues, something he said is important for a legislator to do.

“I think that's what a public servant should be: going out and seeking out the people who maybe haven't been talked to and making them feel as though they were represented. That's a big thing for me over the last six years. Sometimes, I wasn't able to fix someone's issue, it may not have been something I had jurisdiction over, but if you listen to somebody and hear them out, if they feel like their opinion matters, at the end of the day you really did something even though it didn't feel like you did anything,” Miller said. “Making people feel their voice is heard and represented at a personal level, that was truly my biggest accomplishment, and I think I followed through on what I set out to do.”

Miller said the parts of the job he enjoyed was expanding his horizons and seeing people across different walks of life. When he was chair of the school aid subcommittee of the House’s appropriations committee, Miller recalls going to visit school buildings in Detroit and “seeing a world I've never been introduced to and putting myself in someone else's shoes.”

“That was another big part of my job and something that was never lost on me. Seeing someone who's in a maybe less fortunate spot than I am, and putting myself in their shoes and thinking from their perspective was a heavy weight on my shoulders, but it was also fun to expand your horizons like that,” Miller said.

However, he said there were difficult parts of his job as well, most of all the hours he had to work and the pressure of the job itself.

“Having almost 94,000 constituents, there's a lot of pressure in today's social media world. Dealing with upset people is never fun, and when you have a lot of them, like for a vote you took and thought was the right thing but know there will be pushback, that was a hard part of the job,” Miller said.

He also said another tough part of the job was being “on the clock 24/7.”

“Even if you're not working, but you're in the district somewhere – let's say you go out to eat, people are just going to stop and want to chat with you – it feels as if you are on the clock. You're talking legislative issues and local issues. I joke that I can't really go to Meijer and expect to get out quickly,” Miller said. “It's tough to get away from it, because when you're not working at it, I remind people that the phone calls don't stop because it's the weekend or if you're on vacation. The curious inquiries don't stop if you're shopping for groceries at Meijer with your daughters, and that's okay, but it's a very tough part of the job.”

When asked if he would go back for another two years if given the opportunity, Miller said three terms was a “good place to stop,” adding he wanted to spend more time with his wife Alex and daughters Jael, Leah and Anna.

“I would say where I'm at in my stage of life, having three kids during these three terms, and having that take time and be where I want to focus more time, I don't think that I would go beyond these three or possibly four terms,” Miller said. “I think three terms is a pretty good place to stop, because these next seven years will be the really formative years for our daughters. They're now 5 1/2, about to turn 4 and just turned 2. I want to spend these younger years for them focusing more on them.”

However, Miller did not rule out a future run for elected office.

“Obviously we don't know what the next decade is going to look like, let alone the next year or two. I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no, I'm going to leave the door open,” Miller said. “I don't want to try for something on the level of the state Senate again at least for a little while, just given the age our daughters are, but I'm not shutting the door on ever doing that sometime in the future. Just keeping my options open.”

In the meantime, Miller said he will begin working for Sturgis Bank and Trust as a business development specialist, where he said he will help the company “grow new relationships with new customers.” He said he started the job in mid-November, working on days he was able to, and made a request to the people that hired him to have him train as a teller to help him do his job better.

“I wanted to earn my way, train at that base level, learn that background to be able to do my future job better,” Miller said. “That's a request they granted, and I'm glad I did it. I learned a lot in the last month, it's been a lot of fun as well and very fulfilling, and I'm learning about a complex industry.”

He said he thought about going back into teaching as well, but because his initial teacher’s license, which he renewed in 2016, expired in 2019, getting back into teaching and getting a new license would have been challenging.

“I had everything to move up to a professional license except for the continuing education hours. To get those while not being in the classroom was going to be challenging, especially with my timetable, so I wasn't able to get my teaching license back or move on to the professional level of license,” Miller said. He added that before he received the job offer from Sturgis Bank and Trust, he was working toward getting a school administrator’s license, something he received a Master’s degree in in 2014.

“It wasn't like I shut it out, but with the licensure and how things work, it was going to be difficult to get a teacher's license back.”

Miller said his successor, Steve Carra, would do a “great job” as the new 59th District representative, and gave him some advice for his new job: Learn a lot, be flexible, and stay true to principles while also listening to opinions and positions of others.

“I'd say something I learned from [former State Sen.] John Proos, he told me many times that you have two jobs as an elected official: to listen and to learn. I think in today's world, people want to feel heard and want to feel listened to. What you do by listening to them as an elected official, you're not just listening to listen, you're listening to learn about their perspective and their desires and wants for government or you as an elected official,” Miller said. “If you listen to people and learn from them and their backgrounds, you'll do great in this job by showing empathy.”

Overall, Miller said he would miss his colleagues in the legislature and miss meeting regularly with constituents. However, he said he’s looking forward to “less of a dynamic schedule.”

“The thing I look forward to most is fewer calls, fewer emails,” Miller said. “It sounds crazy, but I'm just looking forward to things being a little quieter, focusing on my kids and wife and focusing more on home. That's all going to be a welcome change, and doing some things locally in the community in Sturgis and St. Joseph County.”

